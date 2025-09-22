American Power Company Awarded $100,000 Superboost PLUS Grant To Build“Made In America” Battery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flagship collaboration brings together U.S. innovators to power national security and domestic manufacturing

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Power Company (APC) has been awarded a $100,000 SuperBoost PLUS grant from The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, a National Science Foundation-funded initiative, to lead a high-impact demonstration of a lithium-ion battery with fully domestic content. This expanded SuperBoost PLUS award follows APC's initial $100,000 grant and underscores the project's national importance as a model for American-made battery innovation: by Americans, for Americans.

The project unites a collaborative supply chain of domestic pioneers: recycled LFP cathodes from Bridge Green Recycling and Arcam Technologies; electrode manufacturing from Ateios Systems; and artificial graphite from Anovion Technologies. APC will assemble these advanced components into 18650-format cylindrical battery cells, which will be deployed in a real-world drone demonstration, and is a step toward potential military, medical, and homeland security applications.

“SuperBoost PLUS isn't just more funding. It's a bigger vote of confidence in our national mission,” said Lincoln Miara, Ph.D., CTO of American Power Company.“We're showing that the U.S. can not only invent world-class battery tech but bring it together to build solutions that strengthen our security, our economy, and our supply chains.”

This project embodies The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York's mission to drive rapid commercialization of advanced energy storage technologies while reinforcing national security and economic sovereignty. The drone demonstration, expected by the end of 2025, will validate both technical performance and the viability of a 100% domestic battery supply chain.

“This is exactly what SuperBoost PLUS was designed to achieve,” said Fernando Gómez-Baquero, Ph.D., the Engine's Director of Translation.“By leveraging regionally-developed technologies and integrating them into a real application, this project accelerates the kind of deployment we need to secure America's energy future.”

Meera Sampath, Ph.D., CEO of the Engine, added:“We are committed to restoring U.S. leadership in battery manufacturing through bold, collaborative investments. American Power's 'Made in America' battery initiative brings together the best of our Engine network, from recycling to assembly, and delivers exactly what our country needs: resilient, homegrown energy solutions that serve critical infrastructure and national security.”

This project also includes a retrospective report outlining lessons learned, challenges overcome, and key enablers to scaling up a domestically built battery, offering a blueprint for future public-private collaboration in energy manufacturing.

About American Power Company

American Power Company develops AI-powered battery manufacturing optimization tools and next-generation lithium-ion cell designs. With a focus on accelerating U.S. battery independence, APC leverages machine learning and integrated prototyping to bring clean, high-performance battery technologies to market faster. Learn more at

Contact:

Lincoln Miara, Ph.D.

CTO, American Power Company

...

About The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

Led by Binghamton University, The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition includes over 40 academic, industry, nonprofit, and community partners, including Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Launch NY, and NY-BEST. The Engine advances next-generation battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform Upstate New York into America's Battery Capital.

For more information, visit

Contact:

Fernando Gómez-Baquero, Ph.D.

Translation Pillar Director

The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

...