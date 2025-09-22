Stallion Uranium Appoints Peter Dembicki To Board Of Directors, Initiates Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“” or“”) () is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Peter Dembicki to its Board of Directors, bringing significant capital markets and governance expertise to the Company. In tandem with this strategic addition, Stallion has also initiated the, leveraging cutting-edge AI technology to refine drill targeting across its large-scale uranium exploration portfolio in the Athabasca Basin.

Peter Dembicki; Strengthening Corporate Oversight and Market Expertise:

Mr. Dembicki brings over a decade of experience in corporate finance and wealth management, with a strong track record of capital raising and corporate governance in the mining and resource sectors. During his tenure at Canaccord Genuity, Mr. Dembicki led multimillion-dollar financings for both public and private companies. He holds CSC, CPH, and WME designations and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Communications. He currently serves as President and CEO of Tier One Silver, where he is focused on exploration and discovery efforts in South America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter Dembicki to our team and to our Board of Directors,” said Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium.“His depth of experience in capital markets and executive governance is a perfect complement to our strategic vision as we expand our exploration efforts in the Athabasca Basin. Peter's appointment is a significant step forward in strengthening our corporate responsibility and refining internal procedures and accountability processes; key components as we responsibly advance exploration across our high-value land package in the Athabasca Basin.”

Initiation of Haystack AI Targeting Study:

Stallion Uranium is also pleased to announce the launch of the Haystack Intelligent Targeting Study across select project areas within its Athabasca Basin portfolio. Haystack is an advanced AI-driven targeting platform designed to accelerate and enhance mineral exploration decision-making using proprietary technology called Matchstick TI .

The process includes:



Data Mining Phase: Compiling and organizing all publicly available geological information related to uranium in the study area. This includes identifying key parameters from known deposits to form a spectral signature for the target.



3D Modeling: A matrix of 3D nodes is“salted” with the seed parameters and forward modeled using proprietary algorithms embedded within AI-powered discovery software to generate spectra at each point.

Pattern Recognition & Targeting: Advanced pattern recognition routines compare each point's spectral signature against the seed spectra. The results are displayed as a heat map, ranking prospective target zones based on geological criteria and spectral precision.



This next-generation targeting initiative demonstrates Stallion's commitment to innovation, data-driven exploration, and maximizing shareholder value by deploying the most advanced tools available in the uranium sector.

With a robust technical team, an expanding strategic vision, and a deepened commitment to governance excellence, Stallion Uranium remains focused on becoming a leading force in the next generation of uranium exploration in Canada's premier district.

Upcoming Events:

On Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 3:00 pm Eastern Time , CEO Matthew Schwab will be joining host Romeo Maione with 6ix Events to give a market update on the company and its plans for the remainder of 2025. Further information can be found here .

The Company's VP Exploration, Darren Slugoski will be presenting at the upcoming virtual Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 1:35 pm Eastern Time . Further information and registration for the Emerging Growth Conference can be found here .

Stallion Uranium will be attending the upcoming Metals Investor Forum, taking place at the JW Marriott Parq Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia September 26-27, 2025. Stallion CEO Matthew Schwab will be presenting on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 11:40 am Pacific Time . Further information and registration for the Metals Investor Forum can be found here .

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium .

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

...

