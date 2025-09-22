Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Recasts And Expands Credit Facilities To $440 Million
|Key Metrics (1)
|2025 Credit Facility Revolver
|Prior Credit Facility Revolver
|2025 Credit Facility Term Loan
|Prior Credit Facility Term Loan
|Loan Availability Amount
|$150 million
|$150 million
|$115 million
|$75 million
|Accordion Feature
|$150 million
|$150 million
|$100 million
|$75 million
|Interest Rate
|SOFR plus a margin ranging from 1.5% to 2.0% per annum
|SOFR plus a margin ranging from 1.5% to 2.0% per annum
|SOFR plus a margin ranging from 1.45% to 1.95% per annum
|SOFR plus a margin ranging from 1.45% to 1.95% per annum
|SOFR-Related Spread Adjustment
|N/A
|10 bps
|N/A
|10 bps
|Maturity Date
|November 15, 2029
|January 30, 2026
|January 15, 2030
|January 29, 2027
|Extension Option
|One 12-month extension
|Two six-month extensions
|One 12-month extension
|N/A
(1) All Key Metrics of the DDTL Facility from the Prior Credit Facility have not changed under the 2025 Credit Facility.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as“could,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“likely,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“continues,”“projects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's anticipated growth and ability to obtain financing and close on pending transactions on the terms or timing it expects, if at all, are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS's terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, disruption in market, general real estate market conditions, the Company's competitive environment and other factors set forth under“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,200 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.
Contact:
Investor Relations and Media Relations
Email: ...
Phone: 516-232-8900
