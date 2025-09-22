Innovation Vista Publishes Groundbreaking Mid-Market Analytics Maturity Survey

The first Mid-market survey of strategic uses of Data, BI, & AI with full analysis across industries and size bands - powered by AI, not self-reported responses

- Jeff Roberts - CEO, Innovation Vista

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Innovation Vista today announced the 2025 update and enhancement of its Mid-market Analytics Maturity Survey , a groundbreaking benchmarking report analyzing how midsize organizations ($10M–$1B revenue) are progressing in Data, Business Intelligence (BI), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) maturity.

The survey offers actionable intelligence for CXOs, enabling them to:

* Benchmark their industry against the mid-market average - quickly see whether peers are ahead or behind in adopting and monetizing analytics.

* Compare to tech-forward leaders - understand what it takes to catch up to sectors like Financial Services, Retail, and Entertainment & Media.

* Find opportunities in lagging industries - the survey identifies Real Estate and Education as the industries with the least strategic use of data, BI, and AI.

* Evaluate their own organizations' maturity - identify whether they are merely stabilized, fully optimized, or truly monetizing their analytics investments.

AI-Powered Methodology

Unlike traditional surveys that rely on limited self-reported responses, this research is powered by a proprietary AI model trained on a wide range of real-world signals, including employee profiles, vendor news, hiring patterns, case studies, and public filings.

This model predicts maturity with far greater accuracy and statistical richness than conventional methods. Importantly, the design of the AI model was informed by Innovation Vista's consultants' firsthand experience providing strategic IT & AI guidance across all 18 industries covered in the survey. That combination of domain expertise and predictive AI ensures that the survey reflects both what's happening on the ground, and where industries are heading.

The Three Dimensions of Maturity

The survey tracks adoption across three stages of maturity:

* Stabilized: Foundational systems in place (warehouses, dashboards, pilots).

* Optimized: Integrated, governed, and operationalized (catalogs, semantic layers, MLOps).

* Monetized: Analytics and AI directly driving revenue, margin, or valuation multiples.

This framework allows CXOs to not only see how their industry compares but also pinpoint where their own organization stands in the progression from basic adoption to ROI-driven transformation.

Why This Matters for Mid-market CXOs

For mid-market companies, resources are more constrained than in the Fortune 500; this makes analytics investments higher-risk, but also higher-reward. This survey provides clarity in three powerful ways:

* Competitive benchmarking: Leaders can immediately see if their sector is above or below the mid-market average.

* Strategic positioning: CXOs can understand how far their organizations trail the most advanced industries.

* Operational direction: By locating their organization on the maturity spectrum, executives can chart the next set of moves required to close gaps and/or to leapfrog competitors.

"We're excited to unveil this enhanced update to our Mid-market Analytics Maturity Survey", said Jeff Roberts, CEO of Innovation Vista. "In addition to the metrics and comparisons across industries and organization sizes which have been so valuable for our clients, we've added a deep analysis for each industry in this year's format. We felt our insights would be valuable to mid-market CXOs, sitting as we do at a crossroads which enables us to compare not only between, but within, industries and organization sizes, from our entry-level CIO IQ® advisory service to full Virtual CIO services ."

Roberts continued,“Seeing your current position clearly is step 1 to true innovation. This survey answers 2 of the top 3 questions we hear from clients: how their tech capabilities compare within their industry, and to companies their size in other industries.."

About Innovation Vista

Innovation Vista is an IT consultancy providing C-level Strategy & Leadership consulting to midsize organizations:

CIO IQ® advisory service - affordable strategic tech guidance

IT Assessments & Due Diligence

Tech Strategy Roadmaps, including AI Strategy & Digital transformation

Enterprise project leadership

Virtual CIO services

Interim CIO services

Cybersecurity Consulting

The firm has built a consulting network of over 450 successful former C-level IT leaders, from which they choose the best fit for each client's needs and tech vision, based on technical expertise and industry experience. Their proprietary "Innovating Beyond Efficiency®" framework, with its focus on top-line impact, has been recognized with myriad awards.

