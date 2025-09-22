Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Removes Retaliatory Tariffs on Certain U.S. Goods


2025-09-22 07:28:38
(MENAFN) Türkiye has officially removed retaliatory tariffs on several U.S. products, including alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, passenger cars, and leaf tobacco, according to a decree published on Monday in the Official Gazette.

These tariffs, initially imposed in 2018, were lifted under the authority of a decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The additional tariffs had been introduced by the United States on steel and aluminum imports in 2018, prompting Türkiye to take retaliatory actions in accordance with World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations. This included imposing higher financial obligations on selected U.S. goods, the Trade Ministry stated on Monday.

However, following successful negotiations with the U.S. and consultations under the WTO dispute resolution process, the ministry confirmed that these tariffs have now been removed. The statement further emphasized that ongoing efforts would focus on enhancing and diversifying economic ties with the United States, with an eye on achieving the ambitious $100 billion trade target.

President Erdogan, who is currently attending the UN General Assembly in New York, is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. Erdogan said in a recent social media post that the leaders will discuss a range of topics, particularly focusing on trade, investment, and defense matters.

