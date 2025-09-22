Pharmaceutical Robots Research Report 2025: Market To Surpass $490 Million By 2034 - Market Thrives On Automation & R&D Surge, Driving Innovation In Drug Production, Safety, & Efficiency

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Robots Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market was valued at USD 198.9 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to reach USD 490.1 million by 2034.

This robust growth is being fueled by increasing automation across pharmaceutical manufacturing processes, heightened investments in R&D, and the expanding use of collaborative robotics within drug production facilities. Pharmaceutical robots are being utilized across a broad range of functions, including drug testing, cleanroom applications, and production workflows.



The rising adoption of collaborative robotic systems is primarily driven by the need for enhanced workplace safety, solutions to address labor shortages, and efficiency in sterile compounding and other complex pharmaceutical processes. At the same time, significant advancements in next-generation therapies and increasing R&D investments are prompting pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the automation of their operations. This is fostering demand for robotics systems that offer scalability, safety, and consistent precision. Industry innovation combined with government support is laying the foundation for widespread adoption of pharmaceutical robots, further advancing the automation trend within the sector.

In 2024, the traditional robots segment held a 75.6% share, driven by their unmatched accuracy, speed, and effectiveness in high-end manufacturing environments. Among these, articulated robotic systems are widely deployed due to their versatility in operations such as material handling and packaging. Their flexible payload capacities and efficiency make them suitable for diverse pharmaceutical applications. Leading industry players are actively working to expand the application scope of these robots to serve pharmaceutical manufacturing needs.

The picking and packaging application segment held a 45.7% share in 2024. The demand for robotic systems in packaging functions continues to grow as pharma manufacturers seek compact, space-saving solutions that can streamline operations. These systems also improve efficiency by optimizing workspace utilization. Companies are partnering with automation solution providers to develop customized systems that align with evolving pharmaceutical production demands. The focus remains on speeding up packaging workflows and enhancing operational output across production facilities.

United States Pharmaceutical Robots Market was valued at USD 113.5 million in 2024. The presence of major pharmaceutical players such as Pfizer, AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol Myers Squibb plays a crucial role in fueling this growth. U.S.-based firms are also investing in modernizing their supply chains through robotics and digital transformation to improve transparency and operational efficiency while minimizing costs. This focus on efficiency is boosting the demand for robotic systems across pharmaceutical production lines nationwide.

Key Market Participants In The Pharmaceutical Robots Market Include Fanuc, Omron Automation, Epson, Universal Robots, Staubli, Abb, Mitsubishi Electric, Denso Wave, Yaskawa, Kawasaki Robotics, And Kuka. Top companies in the pharmaceutical robots market are prioritizing automation advancements and smart manufacturing integration to solidify their market foothold. They are investing in R&D to develop collaborative robots with enhanced safety features and precision, tailored to pharmaceutical-specific requirements.

Companies are expanding their product portfolios to support cleanroom standards and sterile environments. Strategic partnerships with pharma manufacturers enable co-development of customized solutions for packaging, material handling, and drug formulation. Vendors are also leveraging AI and machine learning to create intelligent robotic systems capable of adapting to complex processes. In addition, global expansion and after-sales service networks are being strengthened to ensure customer support and long-term reliability.

