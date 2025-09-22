Steele Foundation Wins Prestigious 2025 ABC Excellence In Construction Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors innovative shoring and underpinning work at 1455 Church Street NW

McLEAN, Va., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steele Foundation LLC , an award-winning engineered foundation construction firm serving the Greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, today announced it has been honored with the 2025 Excellence in Construction (EIC) Award from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Metro Washington and ABC Virginia. The recognition highlights Steele's exceptional sheeting, shoring and underpinning work on the 1455 Church Street NW project, a $35 million condominium development located in Washington, D.C.'s 14th Street Historic District.

The ABC Excellence in Construction Awards honor the most innovative and high-quality construction projects in the region, recognizing contractors who deliver exceptional results through innovation, craftsmanship and teamwork. Steele Foundation was formally recognized at the Excellence in Construction Awards Gala on September 18.

“The Church Street project represents the latest chapter in our decades-long history of supporting the 14th Street revitalization initiative,” said Morgan A. Eddy , vice president and partner, Steele Foundation.“We are proud that our team's ingenuity, technical excellence and collaborative spirit have been recognized with this prestigious ABC EIC Award.”

The award-winning project required Steele to stabilize and preserve two historic façades while enabling the construction of a new basement and underground parking for the seven-story, 65-unit development. Steele's innovative engineering included custom shoring systems, real-time design modifications and advanced 3D modeling to ensure the stability of preserved structures while accommodating excavation and new construction.

To learn more about the 1455 Church Street NW project, visit the project write-up on the Steele website.

About Steele Foundation LLC

Founded in 1968, Steele Foundation LLC is an award-winning design-build foundation contractor serving the Washington, D.C. area. The firm partners with designers, developers, general contractors and owners to deliver best-in-class solutions, including sheeting, underpinning and structural shoring systems. Steele Foundation's portfolio includes federal buildings, international airports, historic landmarks, hospitals, embassies, mixed-use facilities and universities.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Doubleday

For Steele Foundation

443-690-1201

...