SJM SECURITIES NEWS: Why Did J.M. Smucker Co. Stock Drop 18%? Investors With Losses Reminded To Contact BFA Law

J.M. Smucker manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. In November 2023, the company completed an acquisition of Hostess Brands, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of sweet baked goods brands. The company stated that the Hostess acquisition was“highly complementary” and that“underlying trends in snacking and specifically sweet snacking still bode well for the category.”

In truth, it appears the company's Sweet Baked Snacks segment, which includes Hostess, significantly deteriorated in the face of declining trends in sweet snacking.

The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed

On June 10, 2025, J.M. Smucker reported its Q4 2025 financial results and announced that it recognized a $867 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of its Sweet Baked Snacks segment and a $113 million impairment charge related to the Hostess brand trademark driven by the“continued underperformance of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment.” On this news, the price of J.M. Smucker stock fell $17.44 per share, or more than 18%, from $111.85 per share on June 9, 2025, to $94.41 per share on June 10, 2025.

