Ranchbot Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ag-tech leader Ranchbot Monitoring Solutions has announced the appointment of Davide Defendi as its new Global Chief Technology Officer,marking another milestone in the company's global scale-up journey.Davide Defendi, a proven technology strategist and business scaling expert, will lead Ranchbot's product development and IT functions in the United States and Australia where the company operates under the Farmbot brand.Ranchbot Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Coppin, said the appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the company prepares for its Series B capital raise.“We are thrilled to welcome Davide to the Farmbot team in Australia and Ranchbot in the USA,” Andrew Coppin said.“His entrepreneurial track record, deep technology expertise, and commercial mindset make him an outstanding addition to our leadership group at this critical stage of growth.”Defendi has founded six start-ups, three of which have gone public. One of those businesses scaled from $10 million to more than $250 million in market capitalisation. He brings expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence, sales and marketing for rapid expansion, and capital acquisition and exit planning.“I'm passionate about building innovative companies that can scale and make a meaningful impact,” stated Defendi.“Farmbot and Ranchbot are uniquely positioned to transform agriculture through simple, reliable, data-driven technology, and I look forward to leading the next wave of product innovation for farmers and ranchers.”About Ranchbot Monitoring SolutionsRanchbot Monitoring Solutions is a leading provider of remote monitoring technology for agriculture, trusted by thousands of farmers and ranchers across Australia and the United States. From water levels to pump control to satellite-driven pasture insights, Farmbot delivers actionable information to help producers improve productivity, sustainability, and decision-making.

Peyton Sweeney

Jaya Jaya Myra Productions

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.