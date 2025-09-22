Peace Through Trade Blockchain (PTT) Announced As Premier Sponsor Of Futurist Miami 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Peace Through Trade Blockchain (PTT) , a sustainable, geopolitically neutral Layer-1 Proof-of-Work blockchain designed with a regulation-first approach under Singapore compliance, and one of the world's first fully AI-integrated blockchains, is proud to announce its role as the Premier Sponsor of the upcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference Miami 2025 , taking place on November 5–6, 2025 in Miami, Florida.For more than 4.5 years, the Peace Through Trade team has worked to develop a blockchain ecosystem that is both scalable globally and positive for the planet. By aligning with global regulatory standards and building sustainability into its core infrastructure, PTT represents a new generation of blockchain - one that empowers commerce while furthering peace through trade.Showcasing the PTT WalletAt Futurist Miami 2025, the Peace Through Trade Blockchain will unveil its next-generation mobile wallet, designed to give users real-world financial utility. Key features include: - Native support for PTT Coin. - Built-in swap functionality that enables users to seamlessly exchange PTT Coin for: . U.S. Dollar stablecoin . Singapore Dollar stablecoin . Gold-backed stablecoin. Silver-backed stablecoin - Integration into the broader Peace Through Trade ecosystem for transparent, secure, and insured commerce.Peace Through Trade Blockchain is also one of the very few Layer-1 projects worldwide - alongside names like Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain - to have developed and released a mobile wallet directly tied to its Layer-1 infrastructure, underscoring the uniqueness and strategic value of this achievement.This wallet represents a practical bridge between digital and traditional assets, reinforcing PTT's mission of building trust, sustainability, and accessibility in the global blockchain economy.A Vision for Global ImpactPTT: The BitCoin for Small & Medium Business Peace Through Trade is already engaged in meaningful discussions worldwide with community leaders, small and medium-sized business owners, and global manufacturers, positioning itself as a trusted partner for building a secure, transparent, and insured Web3 ecosystem. Beyond payments, PTT is laying the foundation for: . Future Layer-2 solutions, including a global social media network and a global marketplace built on the PTT blockchain. . Geopolitically neutral platforms, offering permanent digital commons for trade, dialogue, and collaboration. A long-term mission to become the“Bitcoin for Small Business,” delivering faster, safer, and more affordable cross-border payments for SMEs, institutions, and consumers worldwide.The Futurist Miami Blockchain Conference - recognized as one of the industry's leading gatherings - will serve as the stage for Peace Through Trade Blockchain to share its vision and showcase the transformative power of its platform on November 5–6, 2025.About Peace Through Trade Blockchain (PTT)The Peace Through Trade Blockchain (PTT) is a sustainable, geopolitically neutral Layer-1 Proof-of-Work blockchain, developed in accordance with Singapore's legal and regulatory frameworks. Built for global scalability, PTT combines energy efficiency, transparency, regulatory compliance, and full AI integration with a mission of empowering humanity through equitable access to secure commerce - advancing World Peace Through Trade.

