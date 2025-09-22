WB And EU Set To Promote High-Level Dialogue On Middle Corridor Next Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The World Bank (WB) and the European Union (EU) plan to jointly advance a high-level dialogue on the Middle Corridor in the 2026 fiscal year, WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce said at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"In the 2026 fiscal year, the WB and EU plan to jointly promote a high-level dialogue, bringing together development partners to determine investment priorities, create joint financial opportunities, and strengthen coordination with the accountability mechanism, especially for the Middle Corridor," she explained.

According to Pryce, the bank is deeply involved in the development and improvement of the Middle Corridor, paying special attention to the elimination of infrastructure restrictions along the route, the operational work of the infrastructure and sectoral reforms, as well as the development of institutional capacity and coordination.