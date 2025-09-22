Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran And Russia Set To Join Forces On Nuclear Power Plants

2025-09-22 07:14:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. An agreement on the construction of new nuclear power plants (NPPs) will be signed between Iran and Russia in the coming days, Iranian Vice President, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami told Iranian media in Moscow today, Trend reports.

According to him, the current agreement between the Iranian and Russian states envisages the construction of eight nuclear power plants in Iran (four in the Bushehr Province) by Russia.

He explained that based on the agreement, Iran is to announce the construction of the next plants to the Russian side.

Eslami pointed out that the discussions and studies needed for the implementation of the second part of this agreement have been carried out. The site where the plants will be built has been selected, prepared, and equipped.

“The site where these NPPs will be built has been inspected before. Negotiations have been held within the framework of the agreement. With the agreement to be signed this week, work on design, technical, and improvement work will be automatically launched,” he added.

To note, Eslami has visited Moscow for the first time to participate in a complex event called“World Atomic Week” on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian atomic industry.

The main event will be held in Moscow on September 25-29.

