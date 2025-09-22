Minority Families In KP Still Await Promised Support 12 Years After Peshawar Church Attack

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced financial assistance for minority families affected by terrorism. However, members of the Christian community in Peshawar say such announcements remain limited to words, as their lives continue to be overshadowed by fear, poverty, and insecurity.

The All Saints Church at Kohati Gate was targeted in a terrorist attack on September 22, 2013, which claimed the lives of more than 100 Christians and injured over 122 others. Among the injured was Nader Masih, who still bears the scars of that blast on his body. He says the trauma of that day remains etched in the hearts of survivors, forcing many Christian families to leave the city.

Recounting the incident, Nader Masih said,“That day we had just finished prayers and were meeting our relatives when suddenly the explosion occurred. It was like the Day of Judgment. I was standing with my friend as his young daughter asked him for a bicycle. Does she remember it today? She cannot, because her father, who was to provide for her, is no longer alive. It pains me deeply.”

Following the church bombing, the government announced a Rs200 million endowment fund for the victims. But twelve years later, the Christian community is still waiting for the promised assistance. Residents of Peshawar's Christian community say repeated announcements without delivery have left them disillusioned and suffering from a deep sense of neglect.

On Sunday, families of church victims and members of the Christian community staged a protest camp outside the Peshawar Press Club from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., demanding that the government fulfill its commitments.

Also Read: 23 Martyred as Mortar Shell Hits Homes in Khyber's Tirah Valley

Anil Masih said,“We are few in number, which is why we cannot demand our rights. These are powerful people; who can question them? No matter how much we protest or hold press conferences, the promises of money and land made to us were never fulfilled. We held rallies, but nobody listened. The government only comes to make statements, then disappears.”

The All Saints Church Victims Rehabilitation Act was passed in 2020, and its rules were enacted in 2021. But due to political instability, prolonged caretaker governments, and lack of interest, the process stalled and was completely ignored.

Now, however, the provincial government has revived the process, pledging serious efforts to provide relief to affected families. The Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department has sent letters to all deputy commissioners, instructing them to compile data of all families affected by terrorism since 2013.

Wazir Zada, the Chief Minister's focal person on minority affairs, said,“After our government left, the caretaker setup was supposed to work on the 2020 Act, but 2022 to 2024 was wasted. Now, under our government, we have issued a notification to all deputy commissioners to compile data of the minority community affected by terrorism since 2013 within ten days. The Chief Minister is serious about ensuring that this time assistance reaches them.”

According to the provincial plan, beginning October this year, widows, the injured, and heirs of the martyred will receive lifelong financial support from designated funds.

Still, uncertainty persists among Peshawar's Christian community. Many express hopelessness, saying they no longer trust government promises.

Ijaz George, a local Christian resident, said many community members avoid speaking out because of frustration.“When we raise the issue of assistance, people say it only reopens wounds without bringing change. That's why many refuse to talk at all. They say many officials come, make promises, and leave. Some even told you at the door: 'We don't want to talk.'”