Russian Drone Strikes Hit Five Districts Of Kyiv Region, Civilian Injured

2025-09-22 07:13:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegra by Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Kyiv region endured another difficult night. The enemy attacked the region with strike drones. Air defense forces were active. Several enemy targets were shot down. Critical infrastructure was not hit," Kalashnyk wrote.

He specified that in Boryspil district, a fire in a private house was extinguished, while five other houses were damaged. Windows were shattered in a four-story building, and several cars were damaged.

In Obukhiv district, windows were broken in an uninhabited apartment building. In Fastiv district, a fire in a private house was put out. In Vyshhorod district, a forest fire was extinguished. In Brovary district, a communications tower was damaged.

In addition, one person was injured as a result of the Russian attack.

"A man born in 1993 sustained a blind shrapnel wound to the shoulder. All necessary medical assistance is being provided. Treatment will take place on an outpatient basis. We wish him a speedy recovery," Kalashnyk added.

As reported earlier, air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and several other regions due to the Russian drone attacks.

Rescuers have already eliminated the consequences of the enemy strikes in Kyiv region.

Photo: Telegram / Mykola Kalashnyk

