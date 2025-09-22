Russian Drone Strikes Hit Five Districts Of Kyiv Region, Civilian Injured
"Kyiv region endured another difficult night. The enemy attacked the region with strike drones. Air defense forces were active. Several enemy targets were shot down. Critical infrastructure was not hit," Kalashnyk wrote.
He specified that in Boryspil district, a fire in a private house was extinguished, while five other houses were damaged. Windows were shattered in a four-story building, and several cars were damaged.
In Obukhiv district, windows were broken in an uninhabited apartment building. In Fastiv district, a fire in a private house was put out. In Vyshhorod district, a forest fire was extinguished. In Brovary district, a communications tower was damaged.
In addition, one person was injured as a result of the Russian attack.
"A man born in 1993 sustained a blind shrapnel wound to the shoulder. All necessary medical assistance is being provided. Treatment will take place on an outpatient basis. We wish him a speedy recovery," Kalashnyk added.Read also: Rescuers eliminate consequences of night drone attack in Kyiv region
As reported earlier, air raid alerts were declared in Kyiv and several other regions due to the Russian drone attacks.
Rescuers have already eliminated the consequences of the enemy strikes in Kyiv region.
Photo: Telegram / Mykola Kalashnyk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment