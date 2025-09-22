Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nakhchivan Sees Growth In Privatization And State Property Revenues

Nakhchivan Sees Growth In Privatization And State Property Revenues


2025-09-22 07:13:55
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Over the same period, annual reports from 411 state enterprises and organizations were analyzed, and information on 230 previously unregistered state properties was added to the National Automated Property System. Additionally, 100 extracts from the state property register were issued. Service fees from real estate registration, technical inventory, and cadastral services totaled...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN22092025000195011045ID1110093286

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search