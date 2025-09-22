World Bank: Middle Corridor Infrastructure Needs To Reach $28 Billion Over 15 Years
According to World Bank estimates, infrastructure investment needs for the Middle Corridor are projected at approximately $28 billion over the next 15 years, Rolande Pryce, World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus, said at the first Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2025), Azernews reports.
Pryce noted that a shortage of commercially viable projects limits opportunities for large-scale infrastructure initiatives. “Of this, $25 billion is needed for railways, and $1.8 billion for the expansion and modernization of ports. This aligns with my earlier point that bottlenecks occur at points where different modes of transport intersect: from sea to rail, from rail to road,” she said.
The regional director emphasized that delays typically occur at these intersections, highlighting the need for targeted solutions. She also stressed the importance of harmonized approaches across countries the corridor passes through, including digitalization, procedures, and regulations, to ensure seamless transitions for corridor users.
Pryce added that multilateral development banks alone do not have sufficient resources to meet all demands.“Therefore, we are increasingly refining the partnership model, attracting private capital, and working with governments. Our external plan involves creating partnerships and bringing together development specialists,” she said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment