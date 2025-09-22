Ionik Grants Stock Options To Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Ionik Corporation (TSXV: INIK) (OTCQB: INIKF) (the), a data and technology-driven marketing and advertising solutions company, announced that it has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 400,000 shares ("") to independent directors of the Company, pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted on April 28, 2022, as amended and restated on April 24, 2023, and further amended and restated on June 26, 2025.

The Options are exercisable at $0.15 with a five-year term, vesting as to 100% on the first anniversary of grant.

About Ionik

Ionik, a Tier 1 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, with shares also trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, is a technology-driven marketing and advertising solutions company that helps brands, advertisers, and publishers connect with their audiences through data-driven insights and advanced automation. By leveraging its extensive suite of technology, creative expertise, and proprietary first-party data, Ionik optimizes the entire customer acquisition and retention journey.

Ionik's platform unifies marketing automation, media activation, and data management to create a seamless advertising ecosystem, helping businesses efficiently source, retain, and monetize their customers

Additional information about the Company is available at

Ionik Corporation

Sean Peasgood

Investor Relations

(647) 777-7564

...

Jeff Collins

CFO/COO

(416) 583-5918

...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

