Transition Metals Corp Announces A $700,000 Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise up to $700,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement consisting of up to 9,333,333 Critical Flow Through Shares (the "") at a price of $0.075 per CFT Share for proceeds of up to $700,000 (the "").

A finder's fee may be paid in connection with the Offering to finders, as determined by mutual agreement between the Corporation and the finders and subject to regulatory approval. The finders' fee will consist of 6% cash for CFT Shares sold to investors introduced by such finders and an additional 6% non-transferable share purchase warrants equal to 6% for CFT Shares sold to investors introduced by such finders (the " Compensation Warrants "). The Compensation Warrants will permit the finder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company for 18 months from closing at a price of $0.12.

Proceeds from the CFT Shares issued in connection with the Offering will be used to explore and advance critical minerals properties in Ontario (Saturday Night PGM) and Yukon (Pike Warden Au-Ag-Cu). The securities issued in connection with the Offering, including any common shares issued upon exercise of the Compensation Warrants, will be subject to a four-month restricted resale period and applicable securities legislation hold periods outside of Canada from the closing date. Completion of the Offering will be subject to all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed as proposed or at all.

About Transition Metals Corp

Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity explorer. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience which actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, often allowing the company to acquire properties inexpensively.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Scott McLean

President and CEO

Transition Metals Corp

Tel: (705) 667-6178

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, PROVIDED PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE CANADIAN REQUIREMENTS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION OR APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.







