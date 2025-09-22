Kuwait Welcomes Portugal's Recognition Of Palestine

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait welcomed Portugal's announcement recognizing the state of Palestine, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
The Ministry said in a statement that Kuwait lauded the decision, increases the chances for peace in the region as well as bolstering international efforts to bring about the two-state solution.
The Ministry affirmed Kuwait's firm stance in support of the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state within the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital.
Kuwait called on other countries to recognize Palestine to contribute to a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, one that achieves security, stability, and prosperity for the rest of the region. (end)
