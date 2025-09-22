All-Women CRPF Bike Rally From J & K To Ladakh To Begin On Sep 23
New Delhi- A high-altitude bike expedition of women CRPF personnel from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh is expected to be flagged off on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.
Thirty-two women bikers will be part of the nine-day rally that will cover about 1,400 km and return to Srinagar on October 1.
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general G P Singh is expected to flag off the bikers from Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Tuesday, the officials said.
“The expedition serves as a symbol of women breaking barriers and conquering challenging terrains,” a senior CRPF officer said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment