Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
All-Women CRPF Bike Rally From J & K To Ladakh To Begin On Sep 23

2025-09-22 07:11:35
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File Photo

New Delhi- A high-altitude bike expedition of women CRPF personnel from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir to the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh is expected to be flagged off on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

Thirty-two women bikers will be part of the nine-day rally that will cover about 1,400 km and return to Srinagar on October 1.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) director general G P Singh is expected to flag off the bikers from Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Tuesday, the officials said.

“The expedition serves as a symbol of women breaking barriers and conquering challenging terrains,” a senior CRPF officer said.

