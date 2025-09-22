Author Stefano Maroni Calls For A Return To Silence, Stillness, And Slower Media

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Following his recent longform interview on productivity, solitude, and the writing life, Italian-American author Stefano Maroni is raising awareness around a growing cultural issue: the need for intentional slowness in how we consume, create, and think.

Maroni, whose work has been featured in The Atlantic, Harpers, and The New Yorker, believes that the modern obsession with speed and visibility is eroding attention, clarity, and creativity.

“Boredom is essential,” he says.“We've made ourselves allergic to silence. But boredom is where the real ideas start.”

His message comes at a time when many feel stretched thin by the demands of always-on technology. A 2025 survey by the American Psychological Association reports that 74% of adults say they struggle to focus due to constant digital interruptions. The average worker now checks their phone 96 times a day.

For Maroni, who lives off-grid near Taos, this problem isn't abstract - it's personal. After relocating from New York to the high desert, he rebuilt his life and writing practice around quiet routines, daily walks, and a deep resistance to digital clutter.

“I use a laptop with no internet,” he says.“No browser, no apps. Just words. That's made the biggest difference.”

An Urgent Case for Slowing Down

Maroni's call to action isn't about rejecting technology altogether - it's about using it on purpose. Through a recent interview, he offers a set of practical, self-led strategies that readers can adopt now:



Take regular walks without your phone.



Write something - anything - by hand.



Spend 20 minutes a day bored on purpose.



Read longform content instead of just skimming headlines.

Create more than you consume.



“People want something slower, more grounded,” Maroni explains.“Let's give it to them - starting with ourselves.”

His approach has already inspired a wave of interest on platforms like Substack, where Maroni publishes short, reflective essays on culture, masculinity, loneliness, and modern life. Unlike social media, where engagement depends on speed and scale, his writing fosters quiet connection - and readers are responding in kind.

A Lifestyle Shift, Not a Tech Detox

Rather than offering gimmicks or branded productivity hacks, Maroni advocates for something more radical: a lifestyle shift.

“Productivity isn't about speed,” he says.“It's about consistency and attention. One good paragraph can be a great day.”

His latest book, The Distance Between Us, explores similar themes - loneliness, masculinity, belonging - through quiet, precise prose. It was written entirely in silence, without the internet, and shaped through long walks and months of reflection.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Stefano Maroni

Stefano Maroni is an Italian-American author and essayist. His writing blends memoir, commentary, and fiction to explore the emotional undercurrents of modern life. He was born in New Jersey to Italian immigrants and launched his writing career in New York City before moving to New Mexico. He is the author of The Distance Between Us and publishes regular essays through his Substack newsletter.