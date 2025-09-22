Global Naming Campaign Launched For Ten Scenic Wonders Of Nanjing Niushou Mountain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NANJING, China, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nanjing Niushou Mountain Cultural Tourism Area today unveils the Global Naming Campaign for the Ten Sceneries of Niushou Mountain, inviting netizens worldwide to propose names for the area's top ten landscapes. Guided by a modern perspective, it aims to rediscover this Nanjing mountain renowned for its natural beauty and profound history, establishing it as a new window for the world to understand Nanjing.

Located on the north-south axis of Nanjing, a core city in the Yangtze River Delta, Niushou Mountain (literally "Ox Head Mountain") gets its name from twin peaks resembling ox horns. Known since ancient times as "Spring Niushou" and featuring three of the "Forty-Eight Sceneries of Ancient Jinling," the mountain hosts historical relics such as the Southern Tang Dynasty Tombs and Hongjue Temple Pagoda. In 2015, through ecological restoration and cultural reconstruction, the area transformed from an abandoned quarry into a cultural landmark blending tradition and modernity. Structures like the Buddha's Summit Palace and Twin Pagodas have become popular attractions, with CNN naming it one of "China's New Landmarks."

Naming Requirements

1. Focus on scenic resources, presented as four-character phrases or antithetical structures, balancing cultural heritage and broad appeal.

2. Draw inspiration from Zen philosophy, ancient texts, natural features, etc. (e.g., reviving ancient names, adapting poetry, integrating Zen concepts).

3. Submissions must include a recommended name** and a naming rationale (within 300 words).

Submission Details

Deadline: Mid-October 2025

Email to: nssxcxxb@126 (first-come-first-served for identical submissions)

Awards

A jury of experts in philosophy, history, and art will select:

- 10 x "Best Naming Awards" (Niushou Mountain annual adult pass + cultural creative gift package)

- 30 x "Best Creativity Awards"

- 60 x "Best Participation Awards"

This cross-border cultural dialogue invites global talents to etch contemporary meanings into the Ten Sceneries of Niushou Mountain, carrying the stories of this Jinling holy land to the world.

