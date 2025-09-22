Helius (NASDAQ:HSDT) Begins Purchases Of SOL, The Native Asset Of Solana Blockchain

These SOL purchases underscore HSDT's commitment to the Company's Solana treasury strategy and long-term confidence in the Solana ecosystem.

“We are excited to embark on our SOL accumulation plan in an efficient manner. The initial accumulation at a lower cost basis than recent market prices, while still retaining the large majority of its capital raised for more opportunistic purchases, showcases how laser focused the team is on maximizing shareholder value by having market awareness and being responsible stewards of capital,” said Cosmo Jiang, Board Observer at HSDT and General Partner at Pantera Capital.

“It has been gratifying to receive shows of support from multiple stakeholders across the Solana ecosystem, including staking providers, DeFi protocols and others. We take our responsibility to maximize shareholder value seriously and are eager to execute against our plan,” said Joseph Chee, Executive Chairman of HSDT.

Solana has historically been the fastest growing blockchain, leading the industry in transaction revenue and processing more than 3,500 transactions per second. The network is also the most widely adopted, averaging about 3.7 million daily active wallets and surpassing 23 billion transactions year to date. SOL is financially productive by design, offering a ~7% native staking yield, whereas assets like BTC are non-yield-bearing. As an independent treasury company, HSDT's mission is to support the growth and security of tokenized networks by serving as a long-term holder of $SOL, in addition to continuing the development of its neurotech and medical device operations.

Forward Looking Statements

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain's ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information about the PoNS® or Helius Medical Technologies, visit .

The Company has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on accumulating SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain, leveraging capital markets raises that produce consistent on-chain yield generation. Helius will provide access to the Solana network.

