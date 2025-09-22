Avocados From Mexico Add A Fresh Twist To Canadian Thanksgiving

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A national in-store and online campaign invites Canadians to bring the world's finest fruit to their Thanksgiving brunch table

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Thanksgiving, Avocados From Mexico is inviting Canadians to welcome“ The Healthy Guest to Celebrate” to their tables. With nearly 70%* of Canadians planning to celebrate this fall, the country's second most important holiday after the holiday season, Avocados From Mexico is launching a nationwide campaign that invites families and friends to reinvent tradition by bringing the world's finest fruit to their Thanksgiving brunch.

From September 16 to October 15 , shoppers across Loblaws and Sobeys stores nationwide will discover Avocados From Mexico's Thanksgiving campaign, imagined to inspire Canadians with fresh, versatile ideas that transform the classic turkey dinner into a modern, shareable brunch experience.







“More than just a nutritious choice, avocados are the ultimate guest to share,” says Sr Armando Lopéz Orduña, Senior Strategy Advisor for the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM).“By bringing avocados to the brunch table, the most social, joyful, and creative meal of the day, we're inspiring Canadians to celebrate together in delicious ways and reimagine their Thanksgiving traditions.”

Fresh Inspiration for Thanksgiving Gatherings

From a Friendsgiving brunch in the city or a family gathering in the countryside, avocados bring both flavour and flair to the table! Think creamy avocado toast topped with smoked salmon and herbs, a harvest guacamole with cranberries, or a colourful brunch board filled with delicious appetizers, dips and seasonal toppings. Both indulgent and nourishing, avocados are packed with good fats and fibre, and offer Canadians the chance to fully enjoy the abundance of the season while savouring every bite without compromise.

Nationwide Campaign Activations

The four-week campaign will be activated out-of-home, online and in-store across Loblaws and Sobeys' full network of banners, including Real Canadian Superstore, Provigo, Maxi, IGA, Safeway, FreshCo and more.

Shoppers will experience Avocados From Mexico's fresh inspiration through:

Creative placements within 1 km of grocery stores, driving awareness and consideration.Targeted emails, homepage carousels, and PC Optimum / PC Express display banners reaching Canadians before they shop.Featuring avocado recipe ideas and usage inspiration for holiday brunch gatherings.High-impact visuals at entry points and aisles, ensuring brand recall at the moment of purchase.

Avocados: A Fresh Take on Tradition

With 79% of Canadian consumers preparing a shopping list ahead of Thanksgiving**, AFM's pre-shop and in-store activations are designed to drive awareness and purchase consideration while inspiring Canadians to add avocados to their Thanksgiving menus - whether it's avocado toast with festive toppings, brunch boards, or fresh dips to share.

This fall, Avocados From Mexico invites Canadians to turn their Thanksgiving tables into a brunch celebration, proving once again that Avocados From Mexico are the world's finest fruits.

*Source: Numerator 2025 Canadian Holiday Preview

**Source: LEGER Crave Study 2025

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

Follow us on social media to discover the #Avotok's creations and more delicious recipes by visiting: | FB | IG | TIKTOK

For any information, HD visuals and interview requests:

Lumir Jardak, Lead Public Relations & Content Manager | ... | +1 438-858-4848

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at