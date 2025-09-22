AI Processor Market Size To Worth USD 325.24 Billion By 2032, At 25.11% CAGR Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI processor market growth is drive by the rise of AI across consumer electronics, automotive, finance, and healthcare sectors is creating demand for high-efficiency, energy-efficient processors. Austin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Processor Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The AI Processor Market size was worth USD 54.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 325.24 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 25.11% during 2025-2032.” Rising Demand for AI Applications Across Industries Boost Market Expansion The need for intelligent, real-time decision-making has prompted the use of AI processors in a variety of sectors, including retail, healthcare, finance, and the automobile industry. AI processors offer quick and effective data processing systems, which are critical for applications, such as algorithmic trading, robotic surgery, autonomous driving, and fraud detection. Given that AI is now widely used in consumer electronics like wearables, smartphones, and smart assistants, this has also increased demand. Businesses are spending money on high-performance, domain-specific processors for instances that will support AI workloads from cloud to edge due to this deployment's steep trajectory. Get a Sample Report of AI Processor Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 54.52 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 325.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.11% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (General-Purpose AI Processors and Domain-Specific AI Processors)

. By Application (Image Processing and Recognition, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Predictive Analytics)

. By Technology (CPU-based AI Processors, GPU-based AI Processors, FPGA-based AI Processors and ASIC-based AI Processors)

. By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Financial Services)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Domain-Specific AI Processors have dispersed the most revenue, holding more than 54.88% of the revenue share in 2024 and are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of approximately 25.28% during 2024-2032. The region's growth is driven by their workhorse nature that results in unparalleled efficiency for workloads related to AI including deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing.

By Application

Due to its crucial significance in the automotive (ADAS and autonomous driving), healthcare (imaging diagnostics), and surveillance systems industries, image processing and recognition held the biggest share in 2024, at over 32.10%. With a projected CAGR of roughly 26.37% between 2024–2032, natural language processing (NLP) is expected to increase at the fastest rate owing to the rapid expansion of generative AI, virtual assistants, and enterprise automation tools.

By Technology

The GPU-based AI Processors category had the highest market share in 2024, at about 45.28%, owing to its effectiveness in handling a high volume of concurrent calculations, which are essential for training intricate AI models. As more businesses opt for custom chips made to serve particular AI-related work processes, ASIC-based AI processors are predicted to expand at the highest CAGR, surpassing 25.79%, over 2024-2032.

By End-User

With a revenue share of 30.20% in 2024, the automotive category led the AI processor market. This growth was fueled by the increasing use of AI in smart in-vehicle systems and autonomous driving. As AI is being adopted and used in diagnostics, genomics, and patient monitoring, the healthcare market is expected to have the highest CAGR of almost 26.80% during 2024–2032 prediction period.

North America Dominated the Market in 2024 with 38.20% Market Share; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR over 2025-2032

In 2024, North America held the highest AI processor market share at approximately 38.20% due to the presence of a significant number of leading AI chip manufacturing companies, tech companies, and cloud service providers in the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a major growth area over the entire projected period with the highest CAGR of 26.63% during 2024-2032, owing to increasing digitalization, growing industrial automation, and large government investments in AI infrastructure.

Recent News:



In June 2025, AMD introduced the MI400 series and Helios rack-scale systems designed to outpace Nvidia in inference efficiency and rack integration. In March 2025, Cerebras scaled up inference capacity across the U.S. and EU data centers, and by May 2025, they claimed more than double the performance over Nvidia's Blackwell on Llama 4 models.

