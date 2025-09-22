Goodfood Announces Departure Of Mr. Ferrari From The Board
The Board thanks Mr. Ferrari for his contribution to Goodfood and wishes him well in his future endeavors.
About Goodfood
Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada's leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers' kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada's most loved millennial food brand.
For further information:
Investors and Media
Roslane Aouameur
Chief Financial Officer
