Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Goodfood Announces Departure Of Mr. Ferrari From The Board


2025-09-22 07:01:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the“the Company”) (TSX:FOOD) announced today that Jonathan Ferrari will be stepping down from the Board effective immediately.

The Board thanks Mr. Ferrari for his contribution to Goodfood and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada's leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers' kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada's most loved millennial food brand.
For further information:

Investors and Media

Roslane Aouameur
Chief Financial Officer
...


