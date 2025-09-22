IREN Doubles AI Cloud To 23K Gpus, Raises AI Cloud ARR Target To >$500M
Assumptions and NotesAI Cloud ARR is calculated as GPU/hour pricing for contracted GPUs multiplied by 8,760 hours per year. ARR of >$500m is presented as an illustrative run-rate measure of potential revenue based on a ~23k GPU deployment and internal company assumptions regarding utilization and GPU pricing. It is not fully contracted, there can be no assurance that it will be achieved, and actual revenue may differ materially. Assumes on time delivery and commissioning of GPUs. Includes CPUs, storage, network fees and onsite services. >60k Blackwell GPUs reflects internal estimate of capacity based on 160MW power capacity across British Columbia sites, 1.1 power usage effectiveness and NVIDIA B200 reference architecture.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or IREN's future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies, revenue targets and trends we expect to affect our business. These statements often include words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“may,”“can,”“should,”“could,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“project,”“strive,”“budget,”“forecast,”“expect,”“intend,”“target”,“will,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“scheduled”. Forward-looking statements may also be made, verbally or in writing, by members of our Board or management team in connection with this news release.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause IREN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including IREN's ability to successfully execute on its growth strategies and operating plans, achieve its targeted annualized AI Cloud revenue, continue to develop its existing data center sites, design and deploy direct-to-chip liquid cooling systems, and diversify and expand into the market for high performance computing solutions (including the market for cloud services and potential colocation services, along with other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in IREN's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 28, 2025 and our other filings with the SEC. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, IREN disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
