Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Responds To US Importing Uranium From Russia


2025-09-22 07:00:34
President Donald Trump reacted briefly when asked about the US importing uranium from Russia, saying, 'I don't know anything about it. I have to check.' His comment comes amid ongoing discussions about energy imports and international trade policies.

