Trump Responds To US Importing Uranium From Russia

President Donald Trump reacted briefly when asked about the US importing uranium from Russia, saying, 'I don't know anything about it. I have to check.' His comment comes amid ongoing discussions about energy imports and international trade policies.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.