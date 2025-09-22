Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela's Military Loyalty Under Scrutiny As Rumors Of High-Profile Desertions Persist


(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López rebutted claims that top officers abandoned their posts, standing beside General Pedro Suárez Caballero in a video released on the Guardia Nacional Bolivariana's Telegram channel.

The minister praised Suárez Caballero's discipline and record, calling the desertion rumors part of a“cognitive warfare” campaign designed to sow distrust in the armed forces and state institutions.

Padrino López also dismissed reports about Colonel Wigner Villegas. He affirmed Villegas's ongoing commitment to duty and highlighted the Bolivarian National Armed Forces' unity, fighting spirit, and loyalty to the constitution.

His remarks came during the“Los Cuarteles van al Pueblo” exercises, a weekend event that brings troops into local communities to boost morale and showcase military readiness.

Behind the headlines, data from neighboring countries tell a clearer story. Colombian border authorities recorded more than 300 Venezuelan soldiers crossing into Colombia this year.



Brazil's authorities reported 62 similar crossings. All those cases involved enlisted ranks-private soldiers and non-commissioned officers. None of the cross-border defectors held a rank above lieutenant.

Those figures reflect ongoing economic hardship and discontent among lower-rank troops rather than any crack in the nation's senior command. Experts warn that persistent rumors of high-level defections could erode public confidence and invite political turmoil.

By publicly confirming that no generals or flag officers have fled, the government aims to reassure Venezuelans and observers abroad that its leadership remains intact.

Understanding the gap between verified enlisted-level desertions and unfounded high-profile rumors helps cut through misleading narratives. It underscores why senior military loyalty matters and how accurate information can protect national stability.

