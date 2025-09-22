Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazil Draws Line, Bars U.S. From Key Democracy Discussions At UN


2025-09-22 07:00:23
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil denied the United States a seat at its“Defense of Democracy” forum on September 19, 2025, in New York City. Co-hosted by Spain, Uruguay, Colombia, and Chile, the meeting brings nearly 30 democracies together to tackle inequality and disinformation.

Behind the move lies a growing rift over U.S. pressure on Brazilian institutions. Earlier this year, Washington slapped a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian exports and revoked visas for top judges.

It also sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Magnitsky Act. Brazil's diplomats argue that only fully independent democracies deserve a voice in such debates.

Tensions escalated when Brazil 's top court sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup. U.S. officials demanded the trial be dropped and threatened fresh sanctions after the conviction.

Brazil saw these actions as attempts to undermine its judiciary and electoral system. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will open the UN General Assembly on September 23.



He warned this summer in Chile that modern threats to democracy come not from tanks but from hate-fueling algorithms and economic coercion. Excluding Washington signals a rare rebuke of Brazil's largest trading partner.

Business leaders fear the dispute may trigger further trade retaliation. Observers note that the move could redraw alliances in the global fight against authoritarianism and digital manipulation.

As the forum unfolds, countries co-hosting the event stress that safeguarding democracy means respecting courts, elections, and civil rights alike.

The meeting remains open to statements from any invited government. Its outcome may influence future trade and human-rights policies worldwide.

