Brazil Draws Line, Bars U.S. From Key Democracy Discussions At UN
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil denied the United States a seat at its“Defense of Democracy” forum on September 19, 2025, in New York City. Co-hosted by Spain, Uruguay, Colombia, and Chile, the meeting brings nearly 30 democracies together to tackle inequality and disinformation.
Behind the move lies a growing rift over U.S. pressure on Brazilian institutions. Earlier this year, Washington slapped a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian exports and revoked visas for top judges.
It also sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Magnitsky Act. Brazil's diplomats argue that only fully independent democracies deserve a voice in such debates.
Tensions escalated when Brazil 's top court sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup. U.S. officials demanded the trial be dropped and threatened fresh sanctions after the conviction.
Brazil saw these actions as attempts to undermine its judiciary and electoral system. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will open the UN General Assembly on September 23.
He warned this summer in Chile that modern threats to democracy come not from tanks but from hate-fueling algorithms and economic coercion. Excluding Washington signals a rare rebuke of Brazil's largest trading partner.
Business leaders fear the dispute may trigger further trade retaliation. Observers note that the move could redraw alliances in the global fight against authoritarianism and digital manipulation.
As the forum unfolds, countries co-hosting the event stress that safeguarding democracy means respecting courts, elections, and civil rights alike.
The meeting remains open to statements from any invited government. Its outcome may influence future trade and human-rights policies worldwide.
Behind the move lies a growing rift over U.S. pressure on Brazilian institutions. Earlier this year, Washington slapped a 50 percent tariff on Brazilian exports and revoked visas for top judges.
It also sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Magnitsky Act. Brazil's diplomats argue that only fully independent democracies deserve a voice in such debates.
Tensions escalated when Brazil 's top court sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup. U.S. officials demanded the trial be dropped and threatened fresh sanctions after the conviction.
Brazil saw these actions as attempts to undermine its judiciary and electoral system. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will open the UN General Assembly on September 23.
He warned this summer in Chile that modern threats to democracy come not from tanks but from hate-fueling algorithms and economic coercion. Excluding Washington signals a rare rebuke of Brazil's largest trading partner.
Business leaders fear the dispute may trigger further trade retaliation. Observers note that the move could redraw alliances in the global fight against authoritarianism and digital manipulation.
As the forum unfolds, countries co-hosting the event stress that safeguarding democracy means respecting courts, elections, and civil rights alike.
The meeting remains open to statements from any invited government. Its outcome may influence future trade and human-rights policies worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment