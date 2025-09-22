In Colombia Drug Profits Now Rival Legal Foreign Currency Flows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's cocaine trade poured $15.3 billion into the national economy in 2023. That sum exceeded the $11.8 billion Colombian workers sent home in remittances. This shift reveals how drug profits now rival legal foreign currency flows.
Coca fields expanded by 10 percent to 253,000 hectares in 2023, driving potential cocaine output to 2,664 metric tons. United Nations data shows Colombia now supplies 67 percent of the world's coca leaf.
Traffickers sell one kilogram at source for under $1,000. After smuggling costs, U.S. prices reach $28,000, and European markets pay over $40,000 per kilogram. These profits fuel criminal groups' territorial gains.
The Gulf Clan increased its reach by 82 percent over five years, while the ELN and FARC dissidents also expanded. They use drug revenue to recruit fighters and solidify control, disrupting rural communities and governance.
Meanwhile, illegal gold mining yields $4.2 billion annually, with guerrilla groups taxing 80 percent of illicit extraction. The industry now matches cocaine trafficking in profitability and underscores the scale of illicit finance.
Colombia's security forces seized a record 848.5 tons of cocaine in 2024. Yet they only intercept 28 percent of supply. Manual eradication tackled 11,000 hectares, while aerial spraying remains banned. This imbalance shows why illicit economies outpace legal ones.
Ultimately, Colombia's hidden economy now shapes its security and growth prospects. Recognizing how drug and gold revenues outstrip remittances highlights the urgent need for strategies that restore legitimate economic opportunities.
