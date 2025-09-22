Automotive Predictive Analytics Market Size To Be Valued At USD 15.0 Billion By 2032 Owing To The Surged Connected Vehicles Utilization Globally Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and the growing use of connected cars are driving the growth of the automotive predictive analytics market. Austin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive predictive analytics market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.70% during 2025-2032. The introduction of connected and autonomous automobiles is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of the automotive predictive analytics industry. Massive amounts of real-time sensor, telematics, and vehicle data are generated by these vehicles. Predictive analytics uses this data to predict when maintenance is necessary, guarantee peak vehicle performance, and improve safety with features including driver assistance and accident avoidance. These analytics are increasingly being used by automakers and fleet managers to reduce downtime, save maintenance costs, and enhance user experience.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 28.70% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Component (Software, Services, Hardware)

. By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Vehicle Telematics, Driver & Behavior Analytics, Fleet Management, Warranty Analytics, Others)

. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs))

. By End-user (OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Fleet Operators, Insurance Providers, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, the Market was Dominated by the Software Segment

In 2024, the Software segment dominated the Automotive Predictive Analytics Market in terms of share. The growth is driven by the growing requirement of advanced analytics platforms, increasing penetration of AI and machine learning, and rising investments in vehicle data management systems based on the cloud. The Services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the automotive predictive analytics market due to the rising demand for consulting, implementation, and managed analytics services.

Based on Application, the Predictive Maintenance Segment was dominating the Market in 2024

In 2024, the Predictive Maintenance segment dominated the automotive predictive analytics market owing to the increasing need to minimize vehicle downtime, maximize maintenance and planning and lower costs of repair. The Vehicle Telematics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the automotive predictive analytics market. The segment's expansion is driven by the expanding embrace of telematics because of real-time vehicle monitoring, driver safety enhancements, and regulation compliance.

By Vehicle Type, Passenger Cars Segment Held the Dominant Market Share in 2024

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2024 owing to the surging number of passenger vehicles, high demand for safety, predictive maintenance, and growing driver behavior analytics globally. The Electric Vehicles (EVs) segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the automotive predictive analytics market. The growth is driven by increasing adoption of EVs, need for battery health monitoring, energy management, and predictive maintenance associated with EV components are contributing to growth.

By End-User, the OEMs Segment Led the Market in 2024

The segment, which is led the market in 2024 was OEMs owing to the strong adoption by vehicle manufacturers to reduce recalls and streamlining production processes. The Fleet Operators segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the market owing to the real-time analytics that help in improving fleet maintenance, operational costs, and ensuring driver safety.

North America Accounted for the Largest Revenue Share in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR over 2025-2032

In 2024, North America dominated the automotive predictive analytics market and accounted for a significant revenue share. The region's expansion is driven by the high adoption of advanced automotive technology, the long-established connected vehicle infrastructure and stringent safety regulations. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the automotive predictive analytics market. The growth propelling owing to the quick vehicle electrification, development of automotive manufacturing hotspots, and increasing demand for connected and autonomous cars.

Recent Developments:



In December 2024, IBM Corporation released a study predicting that by 2035, 80% of new vehicles will be software-defined and AI-powered, highlighting the growing role of predictive analytics in automotive innovation. In December 2024, Continental AG showcased an intelligent demo car at CES 2025, demonstrating advanced vehicle-driver interaction technologies with applications in predictive analytics for improved vehicle systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



DATA COLLECTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you assess the global adoption of predictive analytics across connected vehicles, monthly deployment growth, and the share of OEMs vs. aftermarket service providers.

PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE PERFORMANCE – helps you evaluate downtime reduction, failure prediction accuracy, and adoption trends in EV battery health monitoring and fleet management.

COST & ROI ANALYSIS – helps you understand cost savings per vehicle, ROI periods, and how predictive analytics is driving reductions in warranty claims and influencing OEM investment strategies.

DRIVER BEHAVIOR & SAFETY INSIGHTS – helps you analyze the role of predictive analytics in monitoring driver behavior, reducing accident rates, and supporting usage-based insurance and autonomous vehicle safety systems. REAL-TIME ANALYTICS CAPABILITIES – helps you uncover opportunities in vehicles equipped with live data processing for performance, safety, and service optimization.

