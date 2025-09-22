Sweep Announces The Launch Of A Next-Generation Web3 Ecosystem Uniting Gaming And Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sweep Unites Gaming and Finance in a Transparent, Sustainable Web3 Ecosystem.

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Sweep today officially announced the launch of its next-generation Web3 ecosystem that unites gaming and the crypto economy into a single transparent and sustainable platform. Positioned as the paradigm of the future, Sweep is building a digital economy that combines fairness, profitability, and entertainment-designed to deliver real value for both players and investors.

What is Sweep?

Sweep is a pioneering blockchain-powered ecosystem that redefines digital interaction through gaming, and community-driven earning models. Built on a multi-chain infrastructure, Sweep ensures global access, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

Key highlights include:

● A transparent and profit-oriented user experience.

● Entertainment fused with real earning potential.

● Integration across Blockchain, Gaming, Metaverse, and Play-to-Earn systems.

● Continuous expansion through multiple products, including SweepDrop, SweepBird, and SweepFarm.

The Sweep Product Suite

SweepDrop –“The Future of Drop World”

A Web3 reimagining of drop sites where users purchase crypto cases to unlock surprise rewards. By blending chance-based entertainment with blockchain security, SweepDrop delivers adrenaline, value, and profit opportunities.

SweepBird –“Play, Tap, Earn”

A skill-based Web3 game where every tap counts. SweepBird distributes $500 in daily prizes among the top 10 leaderboard players-no investment required, just skill. It transforms fun gameplay into daily earning opportunities.

SweepFarm –“Grow, Play, Earn”

A Play-to-Earn farming ecosystem where players harvest, trade, and grow their virtual farms while generating real value. Higher-level players enjoy greater earning power, creating a sustainable and engaging farming economy.

Why Sweep?

● Multi-Layered Ecosystem : Not just a game, but a growing entertainment and financial hub.

● Community-Oriented : Earnings flow back to players and the community, making every user a stakeholder.

● Sustainability : In-game spending and referrals create continuous volume, ensuring lasting value for gamers and investors.

Join the Sweep Ecosystem

Sweep invites gamers, investors, and Web3 enthusiasts to become part of its expanding global community. By combining trust, transparency, and profitability, Sweep is building more than just games, it's shaping the future of digital economies.

Website:

X:

Telegram:

Instagram: @sweepglobal

YouTube: @sweepfinance

TikTok: @sweepglobal

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



CONTACT: Joseph Wilcox Public Relations Assistant Info (at)