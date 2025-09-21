Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Welcomes UK, Canadian, Australian Recognitions Of Palestine State

2025-09-21 03:05:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait welcomes the announcements by the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada of their formal recognition of the sisterly State of Palestine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.
The State of Kuwait, while appreciating this step as conducive to restoration of peace in the Middle East and the realization of the two-state solution, reaffirms the importance of enabling the Palestinian people to establish an independent state within the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, the Ministry said in a press release.
It urged the other countries of the world to follow suit to contribute to the efforts aiming to find a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestine cause, restore security and stability in the region, and ensure prosperity for all nations in the region. (end)
