Kaldalón Hf.: Routine Announcement Regarding Share Buybacks Pursuant To Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In week 38 of 2025, Kaldalón hf. purchased 728,821 of its own shares for a total consideration of ISK 17,641,704 as detailed below:

Date Time Purchased Shares Share Price Purchase Price Own Shares after Transaction 16.9.2025 09:56:47 4,207 24.4 102,651 12,640,044 16.9.2025 09:56:48 4,207 24.4 102,651 12,644,251 16.9.2025 10:52:15 241,586 24.4 5,894,698 12,885,837 16.9.2025 14:27:03 4,207 24.2 101,809 12,890,044 16.9.2025 14:27:03 4,207 24.2 101,809 12,894,251 16.9.2025 15:14:48 4,206 24.2 101,785 12,898,457 16.9.2025 15:14:49 4,206 24.2 101,785 12,902,663 16.9.2025 15:15:05 233,174 24.2 5,642,811 13,135,837 18.9.2025 15:29:56 13,633 24.0 327,192 13,149,470 18.9.2025 15:29:56 168,360 24.0 4,040,640 13,317,830 18.9.2025 15:30:15 46,828 24.0 1,123,872 13,364,658 728,821 17,641,704

These transactions were carried out in accordance with the share buyback program announced by Kaldalón hf. on 30 June 2025 and published on the Nasdaq Iceland stock exchange. Under the terms of the program, the Company may repurchase up to a maximum of 15,000,000 shares, provided that the total consideration does not exceed ISK 350,000,000. The buyback program commenced on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, and will remain in effect until either of the aforementioned thresholds (volume or amount) is reached, but in any case no later than 31 December 2025.

Prior to these transactions, Kaldalón hf. held 12,635,837 of its own shares. Following the purchases, the company holds a total of 13,364,658 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.23% of the company's total issued share capital.

To date, Kaldalón hf. has purchased a total of 13,364,658 own shares under the program, equivalent to 1.23% of issued share capital, for a total purchase price of ISK 329,520,236.

The buyback program is conducted in accordance with the Icelandic Companies Act No. 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse, as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on measures against market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 which sets out technical standards for buyback programs.

For further information, please contact:

Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO

...