Livekill Announces New Single, Video For 'Evil & Ecstasy'

LiveKill (from left to right): Hermes Reyes (Drums), Erik Lissabet (Bass), James Hawkins (Vocals), John Snell (Guitar/Producer), and Napalm (Lead Guitar)

LiveKill is pleased to announce the upcoming release of their latest single and video, "Evil & Ecstasy" out September 26, 2025

FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On September 26th, South Florida's heavy metal juggernaut LiveKill will release their blistering new single,“Evil & Ecstasy”. Dark, atmospheric, and unflinchingly powerful, the track confronts the raw tension between light and darkness, channeling the struggles of life into an explosive sonic statement.With haunting imagery mirrored in the single's artwork,“Evil & Ecstasy” challenges listeners to consider the weight of our choices in life while hinting at the truths that may only be revealed beyond it.“Evil & Ecstasy” showcases LiveKill's commitment to delivering music that is as thought-provoking as it is crushing. The single embodies the band's vision of fusing heavy metal with modern production and songwriting, resulting in a sound that feels timeless yet unmistakably fresh.For fans of metal's raw energy and those hungry for something new,“Evil & Ecstasy” is sure to be a defining moment in the band's journey.Find/Follow LiveKill Online:Website: /Apple Music:Bandcamp:Facebook:Instagram:Spotify:TikTok: @livekillofficialX (formerly Twitter):YouTube: @LiveKillOfficial/featuredAbout LiveKillLiveKill is a high-energy heavy metal band hailing from South Florida. Determined to stand out as part of the state's legendary metal legacy, the group blends a bold approach to arrangement and production with a killer live show. Their mission is not just to keep the flame of Florida metal burning but to evolve it into something more: an experience that connects with audiences on stage, in the studio, and beyond.

