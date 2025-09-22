Brazil's Cruise Boom Faces A Sudden Docking
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil will host just seven cruise ships in its 2025/26 season, down from nine last year. This cut shrinks berth capacity by nearly 20 percent.
Operators like MSC and Costa rerouted large vessels such as the 6,334-passenger MSC Grandiosa to higher-return markets in the Caribbean. Behind the drop lies Brazil 's costly and congested ports.
High fees and slow turnarounds erode cruise line profits, pushing them toward better-equipped regions. Even during COP30, some ships will bob as floating hotels, further trimming sailings.
Cruisers poured R$ 5.4 billion (about $1.02 billion) into local economies last season, sustaining roughly 85,000 jobs and capturing vital tax receipts.
With fewer cabins, travel agencies already report a 5 percent rise in ticket prices and a 12 percent sales jump for next season as passengers race to book.
This squeeze drives agents to sell more foreign cruises, exporting Brazilian tourism dollars. Yet reduced slots also invite newcomers. European lessor Ocean Advice and U.S. lines eye Brazil for 2026/27, ready to fill gaps if Costa and MSC hold back.
Brazil stands at a crossroads. It must upgrade port infrastructure and cut costs to lure ships back. Otherwise, the country will watch cruise revenue sail away.
