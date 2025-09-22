Ecuador's Constitutional Showdown Amid A Surge In Violence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's president, Daniel Noboa, has reignited a battle over rewriting the nation's charter. He issued Decree 153 to ask citizens if they want a Constituent Assembly to draft a new Constitution.
The Electoral Council immediately sent the decree to the Constitutional Court, which had already blocked a similar proposal under Decree 148.
Violence underpins this push. Ecuador logged 8,004 homicides in 2023, the highest in its history. Last year's tally fell to 7,033 murders, but the first half of 2025 saw 4,619 killings-a 47 percent rise over the same period a year earlier.
Criminal organizations jumped from 24 in 2023 to 37 today, and they now work with Mexican cartels to move drugs through Ecuador.
At the same time, voters will decide in November whether to lift the 2008 ban on foreign military bases. That year's Constitution, written under Rafael Correa, outlawed overseas forces after a U.S. base closed in Manta in 2009.
Noboa argues foreign troops could help fight growing criminal networks. Supporters say a new constitution could modernize institutions and restore public trust.
Critics warn that skipping court approval breaches Article 104 of the Constitution and weakens judicial checks on executive power.
The Constitutional Court's ruling will determine if Decree 153 proceeds. If the court approves, the Electoral Council will schedule the assembly vote.
If it rejects Noboa's plan, Ecuador's political crisis could deepen even as violence spirals. Readers worldwide should watch how this constitutional struggle could reshape democracy in one of Latin America's most turbulent countries.
The Electoral Council immediately sent the decree to the Constitutional Court, which had already blocked a similar proposal under Decree 148.
Violence underpins this push. Ecuador logged 8,004 homicides in 2023, the highest in its history. Last year's tally fell to 7,033 murders, but the first half of 2025 saw 4,619 killings-a 47 percent rise over the same period a year earlier.
Criminal organizations jumped from 24 in 2023 to 37 today, and they now work with Mexican cartels to move drugs through Ecuador.
At the same time, voters will decide in November whether to lift the 2008 ban on foreign military bases. That year's Constitution, written under Rafael Correa, outlawed overseas forces after a U.S. base closed in Manta in 2009.
Noboa argues foreign troops could help fight growing criminal networks. Supporters say a new constitution could modernize institutions and restore public trust.
Critics warn that skipping court approval breaches Article 104 of the Constitution and weakens judicial checks on executive power.
The Constitutional Court's ruling will determine if Decree 153 proceeds. If the court approves, the Electoral Council will schedule the assembly vote.
If it rejects Noboa's plan, Ecuador's political crisis could deepen even as violence spirals. Readers worldwide should watch how this constitutional struggle could reshape democracy in one of Latin America's most turbulent countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment