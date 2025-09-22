Who Is Inderjit Gosal? Pannun's Close Aide Reportedly Arrested In Canada On Firearm Possession Charges

MENAFN - Live Mint) General counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's close aide, Inderjit Singh Gosal, a Khalistani terrorist, was arrested in Canada, according to NDTV. Gosal was detained on numerous charges related to illegal possession of firearms in Ottawa, the report said.

This follows soon after a meeting between the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of India and Canada. Last week in New Delhi, Indian NSA Ajit Doval and Canadian NSA Nathalie Drouin engaged in comprehensive discussions. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA ), both countries agreed to take a cooperative approach in strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular focus on joint efforts to tackle terrorism and transnational crime.

Who is Inderjit Singh Gosal?

Gosal, 36, is regarded as Pannun's right-hand man and has also worked as Pannun's bodyguard. Following the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023, Gosal reportedly emerged as a prominent Canadian organiser for SFJ.

He was previously taken into custody in November last year in relation to a violent incident at a Hindu temple in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), where he was accused of assaulting Hindu-Canadian worshippers.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) released him on certain conditions, the report said. PRP had said,“On November 8, 2024, he [Gosal] was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon. He was released on conditions and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date."

According to the Canadian police, Gosal was reportedly among the 13 Canadians targeted in violent crimes aimed at pro-Khalistan individuals. The killing of Nijjar significantly strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada, which were further aggravated by the attack on a Hindu temple and the ensuing protests.

Canadian police , in August last year, had reportedly cautioned Gosal of a heightened threat to his life. Pannun had also confirmed Ontario police and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)'s "duty to warn" notice to Gosal.

According to a statement from Pannun, Gosal had said,“I've been informed by Canadian officials about the threats to my life.” However, he reaffirmed his commitment to the Khalistani secession plan for Punjab, Reuters' report noted.