Happy Birthday, Jay Shah: Gautam Gambhir Wishes ICC Chairman Social Media Takes An 'MS Dhoni' Dig At Team India Coach

MENAFN - Live Mint) Gautam Gambhir has wished ICC Chairman Jay Shah on his birthday. The Team India Head Coach shared a warm photo of the two while posting the wish.

“Many many happy returns of the day, Jay Shah. Your intent and relentless efforts towards making the game flourish will leave a lasting impact for generations to come!” Gambhir wrote.

Jay Shah as cricket administrator

In his career, Jay Shah has held many key roles in cricket administration. He began as an executive board member of the Central Board of Cricket, Ahmedabad, in 2009 and later became the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association in 2013.

Shah oversaw the building of the Narendra Modi Stadium with his father, Home Minister Amit Shah. In 2015, he joined the BCCI's finance and marketing committees. In 2019, he became its youngest secretary. He was re-elected in 2022.

Shah led the record ₹48,390 crore IPL media rights deal, making the league the world's second-most valuable after the National Football League (NFL).

He was appointed Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president in 2021. He was re-elected in 2024. Shah also represented BCCI in ICC meetings and chaired its Finance and Commercial Affairs committee.

Jay Shah pushed cricket's entry into the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. In December 2024, he became ICC Chairman, replacing Greg Barclay, after an unopposed election.

Social media reacts to Gautam Gambhir's wish

Social media expressed mixed reactions to Gautam Gambhir's birthday wish for Jay Shah.

“Gambhir bro, you also know that he doesn't deserve such a big post in cricket. But, because of his dad, he's climbed onto the chest of cricket,” posted one of them.

Another user posted,“Jay Shah's gambling mindset is ruining the game. If cricket deserves honesty, he has no place in it.”

“Poor thing!! Whether the mind accepts it or not, the boss is still the boss,” came a sarcastic reply.

“Wow.... What does he know about cricket.... ??” came another sarcastic reply.

Another user wrote,“Laakh buraiya hongi MS Dhoni mein, magar kabhi yeh sab nahi kiya (MS Dhoni may have countless flaws, but he never did any such thing). Real Man of the match!”

One user posted a video of Haris Rauf's controversial gesture and posted,“If it wasn't for you all, we wouldn't have been a witness to such disgraceful acts on a cricket field.”

Meanwhile, some users wished Jay Shah on his birthday and appreciated his vision.

“Your vision and dedication are truly shaping the future of cricket. Here's to continued success and a lasting legacy!” posted another user for Shah.

Another user remarked,“From developing the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad to leading cricket's entry into the 2028 Olympics, his vision is truly generational!”