Golden Tulip Holds Meeting With FPCCI

Dhaka: Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka hosts a business meeting today (Sep 22) bringing together key leaders from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and other distinguished members of the business community.

The event began with a formal reception hosted by Khaled Ur Rahaman, Managing Director of Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka, who extended a warm welcome to Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, the distinguished President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The meeting provided a vital platform for a comprehensive discussion aimed at enhancing bilateral business relations and identifying new avenues for trade and investment opportunities between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Delegates engaged in in-depth discussions aimed at strengthening economic ties and promoting mutually beneficial opportunities across multiple sectors. The meeting emphasized the strategic significance of cross-border partnerships in driving regional economic growth.

Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka's role as host reaffirmed its commitment to serving as a premier venue for international business dialogue and diplomatic engagement, further establishing the hotel as a leading hub for corporate events in Dhaka.

