As Conflicts Rage, World Leaders Gather At UNGA 80

File photo of UNGA

United Nations – World leaders begin convening Monday at one of the most volatile moments in the United Nations' 80-year history, and the challenges they face are as dire as ever if not more so: unyielding wars in Gaza and Ukraine, escalating changes in the US approach to the world, hungry people everywhere and technologies that are advancing faster than the understanding of how to manage them.

The United Nations itself, which emerged from World War II's rubble on the premise that nations would work together to tackle political, social and financial issues, is in crisis itself.

As Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week:“International cooperation is straining under pressures unseen in our lifetimes.”

Yet the annual high-level gathering at the UN General Assembly will bring presidents, prime ministers and monarchs from about 150 of the 193 UN member nations to UN headquarters.

The secretary-general says it is an opportunity that can't be missed - even in the most challenging of moments.

“We are gathering in turbulent - even uncharted - waters,” Guterres said. He pointed to, among other spectres,“our planet overheating, new technologies racing ahead without guardrails, inequalities widening by the hour.”