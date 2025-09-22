CM Omar Asks Officials To Expedite Flood Damage Assessments, Restoration Work
Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed concerned departments to fast-track flood damage assessments and expedite restoration works.
Heavy rains across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir recently triggered flash floods in many rivers and drains, along with incidents of landslides and traffic disruptions.
Abdullah had said on September 18 that the floods caused massive damage to public infrastructure, including 330 bridges and 1,500 km of road, and destroyed private properties like homes and fields.
“Chief Minister chaired a follow-up meeting today on post-flood rehabilitation and relief. He directed departments to fast-track damage assessments, expedite restoration works, and ensure the timely distribution of relief,” the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office said on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment