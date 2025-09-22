CM Omar Asks Officials To Expedite Flood Damage Assessments, Restoration Work

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed concerned departments to fast-track flood damage assessments and expedite restoration works.

Heavy rains across various districts in Jammu and Kashmir recently triggered flash floods in many rivers and drains, along with incidents of landslides and traffic disruptions.

Abdullah had said on September 18 that the floods caused massive damage to public infrastructure, including 330 bridges and 1,500 km of road, and destroyed private properties like homes and fields.

“Chief Minister chaired a follow-up meeting today on post-flood rehabilitation and relief. He directed departments to fast-track damage assessments, expedite restoration works, and ensure the timely distribution of relief,” the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office said on X.