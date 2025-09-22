Top Army Officer Reviews Ongoing Anti-Terror Operations In Hilly Areas Of Jammu
Jammu- General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps Lt Gen P K Mishra on Monday reviewed the ongoing anti-terror operations in the hilly areas of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir following recent encounters with terrorists, officials said.
While a massive search operation is underway in Seoj Dhar forest connecting Dudu-Basantgarh in Udhampur district with Bhaderwah in Doda district since Friday evening following the killing of a soldier in a gunfight with terrorists, another operation was launched in Keshwan forest of Kishtwar district after a brief encounter on Sunday afternoon, the officials said.
Accompanied by GOC, counter-insurgency force (Delta) Maj Gen A P S Bal, the corps commander flew in a helicopter to Seoj Dhar to review the ongoing operations this morning, the officials said.
They said though there was no contact with the terrorists after the initial gunfights in Seoj Dhar and Keshwan forests, helicopters were seen hovering over the dense forests which remained besieged with joint parties of army, police and CRPF on the ground carrying out the combing operation.
Drones and sniffer dogs were also deployed in the area to help track down and neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment