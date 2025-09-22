Wisr AI Among Canada's Top 100 AI Companies, Exhibiting At ALL IN 2025 And Team BC Pavilion

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("" or the ""), a pioneer in predictive AI-driven cyber risk intelligence, announced today its participation at, Canada's largest and most influential AI summit. The event will be held in, convening, making it the premier national gathering of Canada's AI ecosystem.

As part of the Summit, Wisr AI will be exhibiting in the ALL IN Startup Alley on September 24 from 1:00-5:00 PM . In addition, the company is proud to be part of the Team BC Delegation to ALL IN , joining other leading innovators from British Columbia in the BC Pavilion Booth .

Earlier this summer, Wisr AI was recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 AI Companies by the ALL IN Summit. This prestigious designation highlights the strength of Canada's AI ecosystem and underscores Wisr AI's leadership in applying Agentic AI to global risk prediction . The Top 100 list, organized by Scale AI (Canada's AI innovation supercluster) and Mila (Montreal's world-leading AI research institute), celebrates the most innovative and impactful AI companies shaping the future of the Canadian economy.

Wisr AI secured its place on this distinguished list through the development of scalable agentic AI platforms that enable enterprises to anticipate, prioritize, and reduce cyber and third-party vendor risks in real time. Backed by Scale AI's national mandate and over $600 million in public and private investment, this milestone highlights Wisr AI's role in redefining global risk intelligence.

"This recognition as a Top 100 AI company validates the groundbreaking work our team is doing with agentic AI to transform cybersecurity and risk intelligence," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "Canada's AI ecosystem is thriving, and events like ALL IN showcase how collaboration between startups, researchers, and industry can accelerate innovation and global impact."

The ALL IN Summit , organized by Scale AI and Mila, is Canada's flagship AI event. It brings together startups, enterprises, researchers, policymakers, and investors to explore cutting-edge innovations and accelerate global collaboration. For more information about the event, visit allinevent . The official Top 100 announcement can be found here:

For more information about Wisr AI, please visit .

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.