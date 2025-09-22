Quimbaya Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig At Tahami South Announces Marketing Agreements

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a second drill rig to the Tahami South area of its 100%-owned Tahami Project in Antioquia, Colombia.

The additional drill rig has been deployed to accelerate the ongoing 4,000 meters drill program following positive initial observations in the first holes at Tahami South.

"With a strong gold market, a supportive environment in Colombia, and positive initial observations at Tahami South, we have decided to mobilize a second drill rig," said Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "This decision reflects our commitment to advancing the project efficiently - Now is the time to accelerate!"

Marketing & Investor Awareness Agreements

The Company has also entered into agreements to expand investor awareness across leading digital platforms:



CEO Technologies Ltd. - six-month contract beginning September 1, 2025, through February 28, 2026, for a total cost of CAD 15,000, payable in cash.

Spark Newswire Ltd. - three-month contract beginning September 1, 2025, through November 30, 2025, for a total cost of USD 75,000 (CAD 105,209), payable in cash. Northern Miner Group / EarthLabs Media - four-month contract beginning September 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025, for a total cost of CAD 15,000, payable in cash.

Neither CEO, Northern Miner Group / EarthLabs nor Spark hold any securities of the Company.

"These marketing agreements will help ensure our accelerated exploration program receives the visibility it deserves as drilling advances," added Alexandre P. Boivin.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific gold mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.