Group Eleven Drills 6.5M Of 217 G/T Ag And 0.34% Cu And 2.6M Of 19 G/T Ag, 1.07% Cu And 0.14% Sb, Confirming Deeper Cu-Ag (Sb) Mineralization At Ballywire

Highlights:



25-3552-40 (filling a 160m gap in previous drilling, while testing the discovery horizon at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone and 250m below it) intersected intermittent mineralization over 240m, including:



Cu-Ag Intercept (hosted within the base of the Waulsortian Limestone)



11.4m of 139 g/t Ag and 0.23% Cu (starting from 340.0m downhole), including



6.5m of 217 g/t Ag and 0.34% Cu , including



0.7m of 654 g/t Ag and 0.96% Cu and



0.7m of 1,165 g/t Ag and 1.89% Cu



Cu-Ag Intercepts (at the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target,' below the Waulsortian Limestone)



2.8m of 26 g/t Ag and 0.39% Cu , (from 441.3m downhole), including



1.8m of 34 g/t Ag and 0.53% Cu , including



0.2m (17cm) of 148 g/t Ag and 2.59% Cu, and



17.9m of 10 g/t Ag and 0.37% Cu , (from 516.9m downhole), including



4.7m of 13 g/t Ag, 0.71% Cu and 0.09% Sb , including

2.6m of 19 g/t Ag, 1.07% Cu and 0.14% Sb

Results confirm presence of Cu-Ag (Sb) mineralization in the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' below the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, in line with Group Eleven's exploration model

Two follow-up holes, to the NNW and SSE of the above hole, respectively, are underway Cu-Ag (and locally Sb) mineralization consists of chalcopyrite and suspected tennantite-tetrahedrite occurring as disseminated mineralization and/or within calcite veins; mineralization appears to be related to a south-dipping fault zone (pierced by today's drill hole) which is associated with Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization stratigraphically higher up (at the base of the Waulsortian Limestone)

"This is the first test of our hypothesized 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' and we are thrilled that it has borne fruit," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "With a viable new Cu-Ag target below our existing Zn-Pb-Ag horizon, our exploration potential has essentially doubled. We are gearing up to expand on this deeper discovery not only up and down dip, but also along our 2.6km-long strike-length of robust zinc mineralization pierced by drilling to date. As per our nearby geological analogues at Gortdrum, Denison and Tullacondra, fault-controlled Cu-Ag mineralization tends to strengthen with increased shattering along the structure. Further drilling at the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' will aim to identify these features. With three rigs turning each on excellent targets at Ballywire, a fourth rig likely to be added soon and a recently bolstered cash position, Group Eleven is poised to keep generating shareholder value through the drill bit for the foreseeable future."







Exhibit 1. Cross Section of Deeper Cu-Ag Target Showing Hole 25-3552-40

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Note: *Fence of holes G11-3552-25 to -31 is projected 60m onto the section plane; true thickness of intervals in 25-3552-40 as a percentage of down-hole interval, is estimated to be 80-100% (taking into account variability of vein orientations).







Exhibit 2. Plan Map of Ballywire Discovery Showing New Drilling and Location of Above Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Note: Hole 25-3552-38 returned trace sphalerite and galena over approx. 12m, near the base of the Waulsortian Limestone

Ballywire Drill Update

The Ballywire prospect at the Company's 100%-owned PG West Project in Republic of Ireland, represents the most significant mineral discovery in Ireland in over a decade. First announced in Sept-2022, the discovery has 59 holes drilled and reported by Group Eleven to date, including the most recent three holes (25-3552-38, -40 and -41) reported today (see Exhibits 1 to 4 ). Drilling to date at Ballywire has pierced robust mineralization over a 2.6km strike-length , along a prospective trend of over 6km (defined by four regional gravity-high anomalies, only one of which has been systematically drill tested to date; see Exhibit 4 ).

Today's results from hole 25-3552-40 confirm that Cu-Ag mineralization exists below the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, in line with Group Eleven's 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' exploration model. Assay results are summarized in Exhibit 3 . In addition to the description above, it is noteworthy that at least one large (19cm wide) tennantite-tetrahedrite-bearing calcite vein is bedding parallel, whereas other similar but narrower veins tend to be more irregular in orientation.

Two additional holes have been released today. Holes 25-3552-38 and -41, drilled 1.3km to the NE, near gravity-high anomaly 'D' (see Exhibits 2 and 4 ), also returned significant results.

Hole 25-3552-41 intersected what is interpreted as oxidized massive sulphide mineralization within a fault zone. Despite being highly weathered, the interval returned highly anomalous metal concentrations: (i) 7.9m of 0.74% Zn+Pb (0.57% Zn and 0.17% Pb) and 7.4 g/t Ag (starting at 229.5m downhole), including 0.9m of 2.87% Zn+Pb (2.43% Zn and 0.44% Pb) and 35.9 g/t Ag ; and (ii) 12.0m of 0.13% Zn+Pb (0.06% Zn and 0.07% Pb) and 3.3 g/t Ag (starting at 258.2m downhole), including 1.1m of 0.55% Zn+Pb (0.21% Zn and 0.34% Pb) and 18.6 g/t Ag . These intervals (7.9m and 12.0m) contained weathered-out cavities totalling 19% and 40% of their respective downhole lengths (assumed 'nil' grade in the above weighted-average calculations). It is possible that these cavities represent evidence of preferential weathering due to original high levels of mineralization (e.g. massive sulphide). Hole 25-3552-38 returned trace sphalerite and galena (from approx. 231-244m downhole) near the base of the Waulsortian Limestone, also suggesting proximity to higher-grade mineralization.

Follow up drilling will resume at this locality once drill permits are received for the adjacent area, allowing more flexibility to systematically test the entire 'Anomaly D' target. This is the Company's first test of this target area and given the above results, exploration potential has been confirmed . Today's results, combined with: (a) mineralized historic hole 99-3352-5, (b) two shallow historic holes with abundant calcite (similar to calcite bodies associated with the massive sulphide at the discovery trend) and (c) the presence of the 'D' gravity anomaly itself (see Exhibit 4 ), add significantly to the prospectivity of this target.

Overall, three rigs are currently drilling at Ballywire, with a fourth rig expected soon. One rig continues to drill a fence of holes collared 200m east of hole G11-3552-08 (see Exhibit 2 ), testing for the easterly continuation of the mineralized trend. The second and third rigs are drilling along the section of holes containing G11-468-01 and 00-468-5 (see Exhibit 2 ) to test for a SW continuation of high-grade mineralization towards gravity-high anomaly 'B'. Depending on results, the next fence of drilling testing the 'Deeper Cu-Ag Target' may be from this section. The fourth rig is likely to be geared towards reconnaissance drilling further outboard of the current mineralized corridor.

Currently, twelve (12) new holes are completed or nearly completed (and in the process of being logged, sampled and assayed) as shown in Exhibit 2 (specifically, two holes near 25-3552-40; three holes near hole G11-3552-19; four holes collared approx. 200m NNW of G11-3552-08; and three holes on the drill fence hosting G11-468-01).

Exhibit 3. Summary of Assays from 25-3552-40 at Ballywire