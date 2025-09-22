Argyle Resources Receives Drill Approvals And Commences Preparations For 2000-Meter Program At Clay Howells REE Project
With approvals in hand, site preparation activities have commenced, including mobilization of equipment and personnel to the property. The Company anticipates that drilling will begin shortly and estimates that the 2000-meter program will take 45 days to complete, subject to weather and operational conditions.
The approved drill program is designed to twin six historic drill holes that were originally completed on the property during exploration campaigns in 2010 and 2011. This work represents a critical step in updating the geological model for Clay Howells and will provide the foundation for a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant technical report.
Optional quote from Jeffrey Stevens CEO of Argyle Resources: "We are excited to share that our fall exploration program is underway at Clay Howells. The new drilling will allow for the collection of fresh core samples to validate prior assay data, improve confidence in geological interpretations, and guide future exploration activities across the broader Clay Howells property."
Figure 1: Historical Drill Hole Map for Clay Howells REE Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
About Argyle Resources Corp.
Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Qualified Person
George Yordanov, P.Geo., Director, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release, acting as the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
'Jeffrey Stevens'
President & CEO
