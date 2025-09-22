NATO Ambassadors To Discuss Russia's Violation Of Estonian Airspace On Tuesday
The official said that the meeting of the North Atlantic Council would take place on September 23, 2025.
He added that the meeting would be held in person at the ambassadorial level.
The main topic will be Russia's violation of the airspace of a NATO member state - Estonia.Read also: Estonia requests NATO Article 4 consultations - Rutte respond
As reported by Ukrinform, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered Estonian airspace near the island of Vaindloo on Friday morning.
The Russian aircraft remained in Estonian airspace for about 12 minutes before Italian F-35s intercepted them.
The Russian jets did not file flight plans, their transponders were switched off, and there was no two-way radio communication with Estonian air traffic controllers during the incursion.
EU and NATO officials issued statements condemning the violation of the airspace of Estonia, an EU and NATO member, by Russian military aircraft.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that the intrusion of Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace represents yet another escalation by Russia.
According to the Estonian Air Force, since 2014, Russian military aircraft have violated Estonian airspace more than 40 times.
