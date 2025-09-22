Azerbaijan Talks Coining Extra Options For Exporters By Diversifying Transport Corridors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We are creating additional opportunities for our exporters by diversifying transport corridors, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He pointed out that it's high time to think outside the box about how to weave technology into projects and keep the wheels turning smoothly in the market.

"When we started this process, we observed that different market players have different interests. As a first step, we determined where we want to be in five years and adjusted the strategy of other companies in this direction. Thus, we benefited not only from the cargo transportations but also from boosting efficiency in these companies. When we compare the efficiency that existed five years ago with today's indicators, the difference is clearly visible," the official explained.

Nabiyev underscored plans to put Azerbaijan on the map not just for moving goods but also as a central hub in the game.

"For example, the new international airport being built near the Alat Port is being considered as an alternative to the existing infrastructure. In addition, we have also implemented digitalization as part of the optimization of processes in companies. The digitalization of state-owned enterprises, whether we like it or not, will affect the overall digital transformation in the country.

Over the past three years, more than 3,000 new jobs have been created within Alat and the Alat Sea Port alone. This also expands export opportunities for our country.

As we are a landlocked country, one of the main costs for our exporters is logistics. By diversifying the northern, southern, eastern, and western corridors, we are creating additional opportunities for our exporters," the minister added.